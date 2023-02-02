WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shot-up sign

Seattle Police say they confirmed gunfire off the Highland Park Way hill after 911 calls Wednesday evening. They responded after reports came in just after 5:30 pm. Officers arriving in the 7000 block of Highland Park Way SW [vicinity map] found, according to the SPD summary, that “the sign to the trailhead had been struck by at least 20 rounds (and a) tree was also struck.” No injuries were reported. As for who did it, the summary says, “The male suspect left in an older-model sedan that was either white, tan, or charcoal gray.”