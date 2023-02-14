WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Incident that led to short shelter-in-place, plus – kayak, wheel, motorcycle-gear thefts

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

HERE’S WHY DENNY IMS SHELTERED IN PLACE BRIEFLY: Denny International Middle School sent parents a note saying they sheltered in place for a few minutes this morning because of “an incident in the community.” Here’s the police summary of the incident:

Officers responded to 24 Ave. SW and SW Kenyon St. The victim, a construction site worker, stated that the subject had entered the fenced worksite. The victim contacted the subject and asked if they needed something, The subject did not respond, therefore the victim told the subject that they needed to leave the site. The subject then pulled out a gun and asked the victim if they were scared. The victim walked away and called 911. The subject was last seen northbound on 24 Av SW.

Officers searched with a K9 team but couldn’t find the person.

KAYAK THEFT: The report and photos are from Amar:

Stolen at 6:15 am 2/13/23 (Monday) 18th Ave and Roxbury near White Center. Please be on the lookout for a very long yellow kayak (2022 Eddyline Fathom Sea Kayak, Yellow), either in your neighborhoods or online. This thing would be very hard to fit inside a standard car, so this has to be transported on top of a standard car. FYI it’s as long as a Toyota Sienna. Also stolen with the kayak were some Original 2019 Mazda MX-5 Wheels. They are gloss black with dull old tires. I have also filed an incident report with Seattle PD – 23-042390

GARAGE THEFT: Another reported garage theft, this one just a few blocks north of the one reported here Monday. Received from Sanwal late last night:

Would like to report a theft from my secured apartment garage at 3703 California Avenue SW. The thieves took about $1500 worth of gear that included motorcycle helmets, cameras, motorcycle repair tools, winter riding gear and gloves, and stuff like the rear-view mirrors from the motorcycle itself. This is the second time garage theft has happened within the last year in the same garage.

REMINDER: Questions for police? Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meets 7 pm Thursday (February 16th) at the precinct (2300 SW Webster) and online.