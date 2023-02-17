WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire

A police-report summary made available this afternoon says reports of gunfire early this morning in Arbor Heights were confirmed. 911 callers reported suspected gunfire around 3:30 am. SPD says the reports were of “hearing numerous shots being fired (between 5-8) with one describing it as ‘automatic’ gunfire.” They found “evidence of a shooting” (which usually means casings) in the 3300 block of SW 106th, in the middle of the road. No injuries or property damage reported.