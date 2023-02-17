West Seattle, Washington

18 Saturday

42℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire

February 17, 2023 5:55 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

A police-report summary made available this afternoon says reports of gunfire early this morning in Arbor Heights were confirmed. 911 callers reported suspected gunfire around 3:30 am. SPD says the reports were of “hearing numerous shots being fired (between 5-8) with one describing it as ‘automatic’ gunfire.” They found “evidence of a shooting” (which usually means casings) in the 3300 block of SW 106th, in the middle of the road. No injuries or property damage reported.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.