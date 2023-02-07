TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday morning

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 7th.

Rainy and breezy, high around 50.

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. Here’s the update on how bus repairs are going.

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a two-boat schedule – check here for alerts/updates.

The backup of port-bound trucks continued Monday. This is happening after terminal operators changed terminal opening times from 7 am to 8 am, “largely due to decreased cargo volumes coming into the NWSA gateway,” per the Northwest Seaport Alliance (which has a “managing members’ meeting” today).

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.