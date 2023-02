7:19 AM: SFD crews are responding to what the first on scene are describing as “a single RV fire with a trailer full of pallets” at Harbor Avenue/Harbor Lane. Harbor is closed both ways.

(Added: Reader photo)

7:25 AM: Firefighters have told dispatch the fire is under control. (Added: This Twitter video shows part of the response.) They have also just reported finding one person, described as “badly burned,” about 100 feet away. They’re calling for a medic unit.