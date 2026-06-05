WEEKEND TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-5 closing north of West Seattle Bridge

I-5 has seen a lot of closures in recent months, but the one starting tonight is the biggest in a while – and will be the last until after the FIFA World Cup Seattle matches. WSDOT is closing northbound I-5 from I-90 to the U-District all weekend so it can temporarily dismantle the Ship Canal Bridge-area work zone. The closure starts late tonight and will end by early Monday morning; here are the details.WSDOT says the express lanes will be northbound-only all weekend. After the work zone is removed, all lanes will be open until July 10; then WSDOT will close NB I-5 for another full weekend to create a new work zone.

SIDE NOTE: We’ve previously mentioned the citywide pause on right-of-way work for the World Cup, but it doesn’t involve all streets – here’s the city map of which ones will be work-free zones Monday (June 8) through July 7.