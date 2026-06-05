CONGRATULATIONS! Parks Foundation award for two local organizations

(Photo by Don Brubeck)

Congratulations to two local organizations just honored with one big award. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

The Seattle Parks Foundation honored the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails group (wdgtrails.org) and the Ridge to River (R2R) coalition with a Love Parks award on Wednesday, June 3.

Accepting the award were Joanna Florer, Craig Rankin, Paul West, and Judy Bentley. The trails group has been promoting walking and hiking trails in Seattle’s largest contiguous forest for more than ten years. The Ridge to River Coalition is planning how the greenbelt will be cared for and improved over the long term. Check the website at wdgtrails.org to find out how you can participate in this work or just enjoy the greenbelt.