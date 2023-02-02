FOLLOWUP: What’s next for The Original Bakery’s Fauntleroy space

Since the Alonzo family announced Tuesday that they will close The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy later this month after almost half a century of owning and operating it, legions of fans have voiced their sorrow. Some also wondered what will happen with the space at 9253 45th SW, which the Alonzos’ announcement said would be taken over by the owner of CHOW Foods, which operates Endolyne Joe’s next door. We reached Peter Levy by email – here’s what he told us:

Yes, we are moving into the Original Bakery space. Given the history of the space, what we do know at this point is that we will continue to serve morning pastries & espresso. We are still working on determining conceptually what our plans are for the balance of the day & night operating hours. Depending on the permitting process and time required for construction, we are anticipating opening sometime in the late summer/early fall of this year.

We also asked if the pastries he mentioned would be baked on site, retaining the space’s use as a bakery: “We are in the very formative state in the process and I have no further information to provide at this time.” But, in response to another followup question, he did say the space “will have a different name” rather than being operated as part of Endolyne Joe’s, which has been at 9261 45th SW for almost 20 years.

P.S. Watch for a story here soon looking at the history of The Original Bakery, which plans to close after Sunday, February 26th.