WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store-robbery suspect arrested; JTF burglary reported

January 6, 2023 5:56 pm
Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch this evening:

ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED: Seattle Police just announced an arrest in the early-morning holdup at the 35th/Barton 7-11 on December 4th. They say the 22-year-old man was identified through evidence gathered by detectives and arrested Thursday in Auburn. He is in the King County Jail, bail set at $750,000. No word on other suspects’ status in the case; when the robbery happened, police said three people were involved, and that they also were likely suspects in a holdup a short time later in Burien.

JTF BURGLARY REPORTED: Police were dispatched today to investigate a reported burglary at the Seattle Fire Joint Training Facility on Myers Way in southeast West Seattle. Dispatchers told officers that the burglar(s) were reported to have taken $5,000 in training equipment. We asked SFD for comment, but they said information would have to come from SPD, so we’re now awaiting that.

