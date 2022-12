12:58 AM: Police have converged on the 35th/Barton 7-11 after a report of an armed robbery a short time ago. So far they’re told the three robbers got away in a car described as (updated) a white ~2008 BMW 3-series, 2-door, right rear bumper damage, last seen southbound on 35th.

1:14 AM: Dispatch has told officers that King County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a gas-station holdup that “just happened” in Burien with a getaway car that sounds identical to this one.