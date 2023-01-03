West Seattle Bike Connections, trivia, bingo, more for your Tuesday

(Monday photo of The Brothers by Kanit Cottrell)

Here’s your Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY COUNCIL: The city’s holiday hiatus is over and the council’s back for its weekkly briefing meeting today, 2 pm online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm online meeting, with the low-bridge closure and bicycle detours at the heart of the agenda; an SDOT rep is expected to be in attendance. You can join via video here (Meeting ID: 821 5334 5420 – Passcode: 758937) or call in via 253-215-8782.

11:43 am update – see comment below; this has been postponed a week: SEATTLE METROPOLITAN SINGERS: This award-winning choir rehearses in West Seattle! Tonight’s announcement:

The Seattle Metropolitan Singers are starting their next season on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rehearsals are 7pm to 9pm every Tuesday at the Senior Center of West Seattle [4217 SW Oregon]. This choir won The People’s Choice award at the 2022 Great Figgy Pudding Competition at Pike Place Market. This is a treble voice choir and all are welcome to join that fit in that vocal range. Please e-mail the_met@seattlegleeclubs.org if any questions. Or check out their website seattlegleeclubs.org/themet

TRIVIA X 3: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

