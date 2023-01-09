West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

VIDEO: Vehicular homicide suspect pleads not guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist Robb Mason

January 9, 2023 11:02 am
5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

At a short King County Superior Court hearing this morning, the West Seattle man charged in the July hit-run death of bicyclist Robb Mason pleaded not guilty.

The judge agreed to prosecutors’ request for electronic home monitoring of 20-year-old defendant Mohamed A. Yusuf, and the defense did not object. He is charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-run, accused of hitting Mr. Mason at a speed past 50 mph on Spokane Street while the 63-year-old victim was riding his bike home just east of the low bridge. Yusuf did not address the court; Mr. Mason’s widow Claudia Mason was in the courtroom and did speak to Judge Karen Donohue during the hearing – here’s what she told media outside the courtroom afterward:

Before she spoke to reporters, a sobbing supporter hugged her in the hallway, lamenting that “the law is not fair,” allowing the defendant to remain out of custody. The judge, in response to Ms. Mason, had contended that being under electronic home monitoring means he is in custody. In the charging documents, as we first reported last Wednesday, police say they identified Yusuf as the suspect through “scrupulous detective work” including evidence such as car debris at the scene and video from a Metro bus, and evidence gathered once he was charged included his online/phone activity, some of which involved searches, links, and messages related to the case. He is due back in court next month.

5 Replies to "VIDEO: Vehicular homicide suspect pleads not guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist Robb Mason"

  • flimflam January 9, 2023 (11:10 am)
    

    No, he’s NOT in custody regardless of how the judge spins it – he’ll comfortably at home, playing video games, eating whatever, whenever, etc…it’s very hard to understand the level of concern and care given to criminals. I’m not suggest they be treated with undue harshness but the excess leniency is weird. especially when a death is involved.

    • J January 9, 2023 (12:14 pm)
      

      We live in a society where people are innocent until proven guilty. People are not criminals until our system of justice deems them so. Sometimes the system is right, sometimes it’s wrong,  it sucks but it’s better than angry mobs dragging an innocent person through the streets because they think they have the culprit.

  • anonyme January 9, 2023 (11:25 am)
    

    So, Mr. Yusuf continues to lie and deny.  Given the length and breadth of the investigation, the chances of his innocence are minuscule.  His sociopathic behavior is (hopefully) about to catch up with him, and I can only hope that the judgment is swift and severe.   Mr. Robb’s family has suffered long enough.

  • Del January 9, 2023 (11:40 am)
    

    As someone who has the daily reminder about a hit and run death in front of my home near where this happened: Speeding kills and reckless driving needs to be addressed in West Seattle instead of scooped under the rug. I hope you get justice Claudia Mason and resolution to this tragedy. No words can express how horrible a hit and run is, and having a speeding vehicle take away a life is unimaginable.  My condolences for your loss Claudia. 

  • wscommuter January 9, 2023 (12:10 pm)
    

    Assuming he is convicted, he’ll be spending a few years in prison – the “real” custody is coming.  Although KCPO likely can’t prove intoxication as an aggravating factor, even on straightforward vehicular homicide, he will spend time in prison (not enough in my view – the legislature should revisit the sentencing ranges on vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, but that’s a discussion for another day).  

