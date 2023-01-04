West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect identified, charged in hit-run death of bicyclist Robb Mason

January 4, 2023 9:36 am
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

Five and a half months after a hit-run driver killed Robb Mason as he bicycled home from his West Seattle job, police have identified a suspect, and prosecutors have charged him.

After a reader tip, we obtained the charging documents this morning. 20-year-old Mohamed A. Yusuf of High Point is charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-run.

According to the charging documents, he was identified through “scrupulous detective work” with evidence including car debris at the scene, security video from a Metro bus and neighborhood cameras, and the suspect’s online/phone activity, including searches, links, and messages related to the case. The charging documents say the crash video showed distinctive pre-existing damage to the Hyundai Elantra that struck Mr. Mason and that police cross-referenced a list of all similar vehicles with a database of incidents, zeroed in on this car, found it outside Yusuf’s residence, and impounded it.

He is accused of driving that Elantra faster than 50 mph the evening of July 15th, 2022, when Mr. Mason was hit and killed east of the low bridge. Here’s the narrative written by prosecutors:

63-year-old Robert Mason was on his way home from work. He was riding an electric bicycle and wearing a yellow safety vest. He was riding eastbound in the eastbound lanes and had just entered the eastern marked crosswalk and was turning left to cross the westbound lanes presumedly to rejoin the bike lane on the north side of the street. The road has two lanes in each direction divided by double yellow painted lines. The crosswalks at the intersection are marked and painted with white hash marks.

20-year-old Mohamed Yusuf was driving eastbound in his sedan. He was speeding over 50 mph on the 25 mph-posted street. He crossed the double yellow centerline and plowed into Mr. Mason. Mr. Mason suffered catastrophic injuries and was killed immediately. … The collision was captured on several road cameras and significantly a Metro bus’s forward-facing camera.

The defendant had initially braked but accelerated away. He never checked on Mr. Mason or contacted the police or called 911. He was identified through a scrupulous investigation that included Ring camera video and audio which captured him behind his house telling someone he was driving “55mph,” several admissions he made in his social media feeds, including searches for “hit and run death of cyclist,” “how long does marijuana (weed) stay in your system?” and links to news articles on this specific event … He sent video of the police knocking on his door and shared that his lawyer told him not to answer.

Yusuf has no criminal record and has not been arrested; the case was filed on a “summons” basis, and he is under orders to appear for arraignment next Monday (January 9th) morning in King County Superior Court. We asked King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney about the decision to file this way; he replied, “The State Constitution and court rules significantly limit the situations in which the Court will issue warrants or hold defendants in jail pending trial,” adding that the decision was “based on judges’ rulings over years in previous unrelated vehicular homicide cases with similar circumstances – particularly noting the defendant’s lack of criminal history or warrant history, even with this serious vehicular homicide charge.”

(WSB photo, July)

Mr. Mason’s death stirred an outcry, particularly in the cycling community, which first placed a “ghost bike” at the scene and then organized two memorial rides, with gatherings addressed by the victim’s widow, in July and in September.

(WSB photo, September)

Prosecutors are asking the arraignment judge to order Yusuf into electronic home monitoring while awaiting trial. According to KCPAO’s McNerthney: “If the defendant violates any terms imposed by the Court or does not appear at a required court date, prosecutors can make a motion for a warrant with a bail request.”

11 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect identified, charged in hit-run death of bicyclist Robb Mason"

  • Greg January 4, 2023 (9:41 am)
    Reply

    I’m very happy to hear the police have a suspect. If he is convicted they should give him the maximum sentence not only for what he did but his actions (or inaction) after hitting someone.

  • Eric1 January 4, 2023 (9:45 am)
    Reply

    A admirable human being would advise a criminal to turn themselves in if they commit a crime. A lawyer, on the other hand, advises them to not answer the door. Fits what l was told as a child on choosing a career that would not embarrass my parents.  

    • wscommuter January 4, 2023 (10:00 am)
      Reply

      You’re saying that your parents would have been embarrassed if you’d chosen a career that involved defending the U.S. Constitution?  Interesting. Good news on the arrest – hopefully a conviction will follow.   

    • DC January 4, 2023 (10:29 am)
      Reply

      It is very likely his lawyer did advise him to turn himself in. That doesn’t absolve the lawyer from advising the client of his constitutional rights. Very glad the detectives were able to catch this criminal while working within the legal system. 

  • sbre January 4, 2023 (9:53 am)
    Reply

    Thank you SPD detectives for your diligent work and finding the (likely) culprit and (hopefully) building a strong case against him so his lawyers won’t be able to find a way to keep him from facing the justice he deserves.My thoughts of support remain with his family and friends!

  • T Rex January 4, 2023 (10:27 am)
    Reply

    He should not in any WAY be allowed to be home on a monitoring device since he left the scene of the crime in the first place. He knew he hit someone, knew soon enough that this person died and still did not turn himself in. In home monitoring is bull****. He did not flee then, what makes the case that he will NOT flee now that he has been caught. In this day and age, if you can afford to buy pot or go out and drink, you can afford to get an Uber ride home. Period.  So sad for the man’s family. 

  • Ts January 4, 2023 (10:29 am)
    Reply

    I am so happy to hear this. I still haven’t been to another massage therapist since losing Rob as it is hard to build that level of trust with a provider .Given this guy was seen upon the approach to the bridge veering toward another bike rider in what was reported as a threatening manner would it be possible to charge him and get a conviction with a stronger charge? Is this really someone we feel comfortable having out and will he be allowed to drive? 

  • Ms. Sparkles January 4, 2023 (10:33 am)
    Reply

    Ratted out by his own Ring camera…. that’s wild.  I’m glad they found him and that he will be held accountable, but am SUPER curious about the “how” parts.  Technological convenience becomes a hinderance when you kill someone; there’s a Black Mirror episode in there somewhere. 

  • Mj January 4, 2023 (10:49 am)
    Reply

    Excellent news now let’s hope the system makes the perp accountable!

  • Alki resident January 4, 2023 (10:55 am)
    Reply

    What’s with the leniency? Robb deserves better than this. Robb you are so very missed. 

  • Jeepney January 4, 2023 (10:57 am)
    Reply

    Relieved to read this, such a tragic loss of life.  

