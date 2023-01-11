New leadership, 2 endorsements @ 34th District Democrats

After two years as chair of our area’s biggest political organization, the 34th District Democrats, Carla Rogers watched tonight as her successor was elected.

Graham Murphy (right) is now the 34th DDs’ chair, winning the only contested seat of the night; David Toledo also ran for the spot. Murphy promised to lead the group forward as it prepares for two key election years – with an open City Council seat this year, and a presidential race next year.

Others elected at tonight’s online meeting:

1st Vice Chair – Rachel Glass

2nd Vice Chair – Jordan Crawley

State Party Representative – Chris Porter

State Party Representative – Roxanne Thayer

King County Central Committee Representative Bunny Hatcher, Leah Griffin (alternate)

King County Central Committee Representative – Ted Barker, Preston Anderson (alternate)

Treasurer – Julie Whitaker

Secretary – Steve Butts

ENDORSEMENTS: The 34th DDs voted to support passage of Seattle Initiative 135, the “social housing” measure that is the only thing on your ballot for the February 14th special election. A rep from Save Our Neighbors, the Real Change political committee that gathered signatures to get it on the ballot, acknowledged questions about how the housing would be funded; they’d go to various government agencies, she said, but if need be, they might even have to put forth another ballot measure for a funding mechanism. She was also asked why I-135 hadn’t been on the November ballot; she said they weren’t able to gather enough signatures until three weeks after the deadline.

Also endorsed: Longtime 34th DDs member Chris Porter, in his bid for re-election as a King Conservation District supervisor. This is an entirely different election that’ll be held online, with three weeks of voting starting January 24th.

APRIL ELECTION? While votes were counted in the chair contest, the group heard from two elected officials – King County Executive Dow Constantine and County Councilmember Joe McDermott – who both mentioned the behavioral-health levy that’s expected to go to King County voters in April.

The 34th District Democrats meet second Wednesdays of most months – watch for updates at 34dems.org.