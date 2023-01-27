GRATITUDE: Friends of West Seattle Elementary’s first progress report

(Photo courtesy Friends of West Seattle Elementary)

In the photo above are student leaders with a “fundraising thermometer” they’re using to track progress for Friends of West Seattle Elementary‘s first fundraiser. We told you two months ago about the launch of FOWSE, the school’s new Parent Teacher Organization, and tonight we have an update:

As of today, we have raised $4,225 (8.5% of our goal) — WOW! We are so grateful for the support we’ve received so far, but we have more fundraising to do! Our goal is to raise $50,000 by March 1st and won’t be able to do so without the support of community members and business. If you are able, please consider making a one-time or recurring donation to support West Seattle Elementary students and staff. Any contribution helps ensure students, regardless of race, background, socioeconomic status, receive the best education possible.

You can make a donation online via this link.

Community members interested in getting involved with FOWSE are welcome to contact the group at friendsofwse@gmail.com.