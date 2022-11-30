SCHOOLS: Meet – and join! – Friends of West Seattle Elementary

Those are some of the founding members of the new PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) launched for West Seattle Elementary. Elle sent the photo and report:

West Seattle Elementary is excited to announce the launch of its Parent Teacher Organization (PTO): Friends of West Seattle Elementary (also known as FOWSE).

Readers may be surprised to hear that unlike every other public elementary school in West Seattle, West Seattle Elementary did not have an established PTO until the 2022-23 school year. In partnership with the Alliance for Education, a non-profit that supports excellence in education by advancing educational justice and racial equity for students in Seattle Public Schools, and West Seattle Public Schools Equity Fund, WSE has been building the groundwork to establish and govern such a group for several years.

FOWSE aims to support WSE students in their academic success by building a strong community between teachers, staff and families, and providing additional resources through fundraising efforts and volunteers to help close the achievement gap. WSE Principal Pam McCowan-Conyers said, “Establishing a PTO at West Seattle Elementary is a pivotal step to creating an equitable learning environment where parents, teachers and staff partner on how best to serve the unique needs of our students”. The group had its inaugural meeting on November 7th and interested community members and/or parents are invited to attend their next meeting January 9th @ 5 PM at High Point Community Center.

If you’re a parent at the school or community member interested in getting involved with the PTO or simply learning more, visit the PTO website, make a donation here (select ‘Friends of West Seattle Elementary – 23602‘ under group dropdown) or send them an email at friendsofwse@gmail.com for more information.