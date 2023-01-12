DNDA executive director David Bestock leaving job after 10 years; interim successor sought

After a decade, David Bestock is leaving his job leading DNDA – Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association – as its executive director. Here’s the announcement:

The Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association (DNDA) is seeking an Interim Executive Director to lead the next stage of the organization’s growth. DNDA is a celebrated and trusted institution in West Seattle, with a 26-year history of innovative programming in affordable housing, youth arts education, and environmental stewardship. Based at their own Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, DNDA is a beloved community convener focusing on social, racial, and environmental justice.

DNDA’s current Executive Director, David Bestock, plans to stay with the organization through 2023 with a focus on fundraising and supporting DNDA’s volunteer leadership.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve done together here in the 10 years I’ve been leading DNDA,” says Bestock. “I’m also excited to empower new leadership, and to spend the next year strengthening relationships with our amazing donors and community partners.”

DNDA currently operates 7 affordable housing properties, runs environmental restoration efforts throughout West Seattle, and is a leader in youth arts education. According to incoming board chair Aaron Edenshaw, “DNDA is now poised to double our housing portfolio and to expand our community engagement, continuing to bring neighbors together for civic engagement and celebrations as we’ve done successfully for so long. Our work is needed now more than ever.”

DNDA’s board of directors is now accepting applications for the Interim Executive Director position. Applications received by February 28th will be given priority.