WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind Advisory alert for Tuesday

Seems this morning’s brief burst of strong wind was just a preview. We mentioned wind in the forecast for tomorrow, and now that’s been upgraded to a Wind Advisory alert for our area, 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service alert says in part, “South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected over the Seattle vicinity.” So charge everything and scout around outside for anything in danger of getting picked up and tossed by the wind; if you have extra garbage/recycling out for pickup tomorrow, consider strategies for securing it. Metro has already warned the wind might affect Water Taxi service, with this advisory: “The Vashon Island and West Seattle Water Taxis may experience delays and/or cancellations tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 27, as a result of high winds and waves in the forecast for Puget Sound. We will begin service as regularly scheduled and will provide customer updates throughout the day.”