WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 9 notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s the list for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide. If we hear of any weather-related cancellations, we’ll update, but for now, here’s what we have:

DONATION DRIVES: Many holiday donation drives have already wrapped up, but others continue! The list in our Holiday Guide includes warm clothing at Dave Newman State Farm Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), more info here; and a food drive at Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW), open 10 am-6 pm, with a bin across the street at Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) after-hours.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: First of four appearances at the grocery store – 10 am-1 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

MIDDAY MUSIC: Flute duo at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 10:45 am-11:30 am.

CITY COUNCIL BREAK: No briefing meeting today because the council is on winter break until after New Year’s.

HANUKKAH: Tonight is the second of its eight nights.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

COMEDY NIGHT: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), it’s this month’s comedy night! Ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Two scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to list on our calendar or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!