WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three robberies, possibly related

11:15 PM: Police are investigating whether two West Seattle robberies tonight were committed by the same people, Right now they’re responding to the Shell station on Fauntleroy Way SW in The Triangle after a report that it was held up by two people described as Black, male, 16 or 17 years old, wearing masks and black jackets over hoodies and blue jeans; one had a black handgun. One officer pointed out to dispatch that the description matched that of two robbers who held up someone at California/Fauntleroy a few hours ago, getting away with the victim’s Air Pods. In that case, a getaway vehicle was reported, described as a black Hyundai SUV.

11:35 PM: And now a third robbery is reported, with two robbers matching that same description, this time at a gas station on the unincorporated side of Roxbury.