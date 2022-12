From Johanna:

My silver 2001 Honda CR-V was stolen last night, approximately between 10 PM and 7 AM this morning. I need it to drive my dad back-and-forth in hospital. I am at a huge loss without it. Here’s a picture of it if you could post it on the blog so people know to keep their eye out for it. My license plate is BHH 8282. It was stolen in front of my house on 15th Ave between Kenyon and Elmgrove.