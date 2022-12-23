WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damages home; new info in stolen-car-on-tracks case

Two West Seattle Crime Watch items before we get back to weather coverage:

GUNFIRE DAMAGES HOME: Multiple texters mentioned hearing suspected gunfire in North Delridge around quarter till 5 this morning. Seattle Police confirmed it was gunfire – they found bullet damage to a home in the 5200 block of Delridge Way SW, and “numerous casings” outside. No one was injured. At least one witness told police the shots were fired by someone in a black Honda Civic that then took off southbound.

NEW INFO IN STOLEN-CAR-ON-TRACKS CASE: On Thursday we reported on the previous night’s arrest of a 40-year-old man accused of driving a stolen van, backing into a police car with it while trying to get away from officers in SODO, then abandoning it on railroad tracks in West Seattle. Today we’ve obtained documents from his bail hearing, and learned more about the case. First, the van was stolen in West Seattle, from Sunrise Heights, four weeks ago. Second, while we mentioned he had been in jail six previous times this year, we didn’t have specifics. The hearing documents note that he and another man were arrested four nights earlier – last Saturday – for what was described as a similar incident, involving eluding police. This happened outside West Seattle, on East Marginal Way. However, there’s no booking on the jail roster related to it. At Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors asked for $30,000 bail; a judge set it at $25,000. Because of the holiday, Tuesday is the deadline for rush-filing charges.