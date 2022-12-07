VIDEO: Tuneful fundraiser for Madison Middle School at Mission Cantina

Local businesses and community supporters harmonized tonight at Mission Cantina in The Admiral District to raise money for music at Madison Middle School.

Two bands from the School of Rock headlined the dine-out benefit for Madison Music Boosters, during which Mission donated 20 percent of proceeds. Also to raise money, two musical instruments were raffled that Mission’s Peter Morse bought at a discount from Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (both WSB sponsors) to donate:

Here’s how the Madison Music Boosters help – that’s also where to donate if you want to help too.