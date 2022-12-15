TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday, with Seahawks

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 15th. If you’re heading through the stadium zone this afternoon/evening, remember that the Seahawks host the 49ers at 5:15 pm.

WEATHER

Sunshine forecast today, high in the low to mid-40s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is still down buses for repairs – so watch notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is down 2 boats again, so it’s reducing service as one boat handles both routes.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

CLOSURE ALERT

10 pm Friday night to 5 am Saturday morning, the Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

New Delridge cameras: As reported Saturday, three have been added; four more are on the way. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon and Delridge/Orchard.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.