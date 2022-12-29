TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: 2022’s last Thursday morning

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 29th.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

This is the 7th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic, with SDOT expecting a 2-week-plus closure for repairs.

WEATHER & WATER

No weather alerts this morning – rain expected off and on today, high in the 40s. There’s a Coastal Flood Advisory for the morning’s high tide at 10:07 am.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is back to a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – 12 of the 126 had been fixed by the end of last week – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule – note that it won’t be running Sunday or Monday

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.