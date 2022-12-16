TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Christmas creatures in Highland Park

Aliens and a skeleton for Christmas. They’re part of one of multiple notable displays on 14th SW between SW Kenyon and SW Elmgrove [vicinity map], photographed by Tasha Le, whose own house has a Christmas dragon:

A closer look at the other half of Tasha’s yard:

We’ll continue showing multiple displays each night from here on out, since Christmas Eve is just a week from tomorrow – tips with or without photos are welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! And scroll through what we’ve shown already, by going here.