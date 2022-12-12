The list for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunday’s sunset, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

DONATION DRIVES: Less than one week until Hanukkah and less than two weeks until Christmas – some holiday donation drives have already wrapped up, but others continue, and today is another great day to give! The list in our Holiday Guide includes unwrapped toys at John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (2600 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) – details here; warm clothing at Dave Newman State Farm Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), more info here; and a food drive at Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW), open 10 am-6 pm, with a bin across the street at Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) after-hours.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Today at MOD Pizza-Westwood Village (2800 SW Barton), for Louisa Boren STEM K-8:

Head to MOD Pizza at Westwood Village on Monday, December 12, and 20% of your purchase will go to STEM. TIME: All day 10:30 am – 11:00 pm HOW: There are 2 ways to make sure your purchase benefits the school: Order in the restaurant and mention “STEM K-8 fundraiser” at checkout. OR Order online at modpizza.com or with the MOD app and apply this digital code: MODF9354

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers preview the week ahead (here’s the agenda). You can watch online or on cable via Seattle Channel.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Two scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

