NEW WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch starting Thursday afternoon

(Photo by Dianne Johnson)

Before we get to the weekend warmup – one more possibility for snow and ice. The National Weather Service has just issued a Winter Storm Watch alert for Thursday night through Friday evening. Here’s what it says might happen: “Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch possible. … This will be a complex mix of winter precipitation with potentially significant impacts.” Whatever the precipitation situation, the temperature isn’t expected to get back above freezing until sometime Friday.