HOLIDAY HELP: Bake extra cookies for The Christmas People

(WSB photo, early cookie dropoffs last year)

Many ways you can help this holiday season – see the ongoing list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – but only one like this: The Christmas People are again requesting home-baked cookies for the holiday meals they’ll be serving to people in need in King County. It’s their 24th year and they’re hoping for 7,000 cookies – home-baked, NOT purchased. Two dropoff spots, one in West Seattle, the other not far:

Drop cookies off at West Seattle Coworking, 9030 35th Avenue SW, Wednesday, December 21th through Friday, December 23rd, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Cookies may also be dropped off at our headquarters, Artisan Community Kitchen, 10836 E. Marginal Way South, Thursday, December 22 thru Sunday, December 25th, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Questions? Contact Fred Hutchinson, 206-719-4979, or Ruth Bishop, 509-961-7736.