HANUKKAH: First night celebrated with two community menorah lightings in West Seattle

This is the first of eight nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah. It began with two community menorah lightings – both outdoors, as light snow fell:

The Alki synagogue Kol HaNeshamah returned to The Junction for its “pop-up” Hanukkah celebration, with Rabbi Sabine Meyer lighting the first-night candle. Music followed.

Kol HaNeshamah also offered treats in keeping with the celebration’s theme of “Love! Light! Donuts!” P.S. As Hanukkah begins, the synagogue’s donation drive continues, collecting warm clothing through Wednesday (December 21st) – you can drop off donations at 6115 SW Hinds.

Tonight’s other menorah lighting brought a gathering to Alki Beach, just north of the bathhouse:

Rabbi Eli Duban‘s plan was to light the first candle of a 12-foot Grand Menorah with a tiki-torch flame, but the weather was a bit fierce right about then, so one of its light bulbs was turned on instead:

The Grand Menorah is expected to stay at Alki through the final night of Hanukkah on December 25th.