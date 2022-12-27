CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Post-burglary repairs under way at Menashe & Sons Jewelers

There’s a sidewalk detour in front of Menashe & Sons Jewelers in The Junction as repair crews work to fix the damage done by would-be crash-and-grab burglars early Saturday (previous WSB coverage here).

We say “would-be” because the Menashes told us today that the burglars did not succeed in getting inside, though as we reported Saturday, video shows them making three tries – two rounds of ramming a pickup truck into the front of the store, one attempt at smashing the storefront with a mallet. It’s expected to take about a week to fix the damage, but in the meantime, the shop is open, 11 am-4 pm daily – just go around back to the alley door and ring the bell. And if you have any information on the break-in attempt, the SPD case number for reference is 22-342460.