CONGRATULATIONS! State championship for U11 boys’ soccer team from West Seattle

Meet the newest champs from West Seattle! The report and photo were sent by Scott Rosenstock:

This past Saturday at Starfire in Tukwila, the 2022 South Sound United League (SSUL) Boys U11 team from West Seattle won the State Recreational Cup Championship! They defeated the Chinqually Booters Thunder from Olympia (who happened to be the State Champs last year). A hard-fought battle between both teams in the cold rain ended regulation and overtime with the score 0-0, so they went to penalty kicks to decide the champion. West Seattle came away victorious, outscoring the Thunder 3-1 in penalties.

The team was also the SSUL Boys U11 Regular Season Champions with a record of 8-1-1.

Congratulations to the whole team! Amazing season, amazing coaches, amazing kids!

Coaches:

Turner Angell

Dan Carew

Players:

Miles Angell

Sam Angell

Henry Appleton

Devlin Broom

Griffin Brown-Kinsch

Charlie Carew

Chase Cummings

Beckett Hudson

Porter Ingraham

Noah Jeannot

Henry Rice

Isaac Rosenstock