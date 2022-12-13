CONGRATULATIONS! State championship for U11 boys’ soccer team from West Seattle

Meet the newest champs from West Seattle! The report and photo were sent by Scott Rosenstock:
This past Saturday at Starfire in Tukwila, the 2022 South Sound United League (SSUL) Boys U11 team from West Seattle won the State Recreational Cup Championship! They defeated the Chinqually Booters Thunder from Olympia (who happened to be the State Champs last year). A hard-fought battle between both teams in the cold rain ended regulation and overtime with the score 0-0, so they went to penalty kicks to decide the champion. West Seattle came away victorious, outscoring the Thunder 3-1 in penalties.
The team was also the SSUL Boys U11 Regular Season Champions with a record of 8-1-1.
Congratulations to the whole team! Amazing season, amazing coaches, amazing kids!
Coaches:
Turner Angell
Dan Carew
Players:
Miles Angell
Sam Angell
Henry Appleton
Devlin Broom
Griffin Brown-Kinsch
Charlie Carew
Chase Cummings
Beckett Hudson
Porter Ingraham
Noah Jeannot
Henry Rice
Isaac Rosenstock
