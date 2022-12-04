CONGRATULATIONS! Rotary Club of West Seattle honors students, explains scholarship programs

(Photos courtesy Rotary Club of West Seattle)

The Rotary Club of West Seattle has announced its most recent round of honors for local students. Above is Angel Ramirez, who is studying at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and is the Rotary’s SSC Career Link Student of the Year, receiving a $2,000 scholarship that the club says “will enable him to complete his second year in South Seattle College’s Welding Program and receive his Associate’s Certificate, launching him on a very rewarding career.” Meantime, the club also announced its Students of the Month for three local high schools – below, Daryll Aguila at Chief Sealth International HS:

Ethan Nguyen at West Seattle High School:

And Drew Atkinson at Summit Atlas:

The Rotary Club’s Students of the Month receive $100 cash prizes. The club explains its award/scholarship program for local schools as follows:

At four of West Seattle Rotary’s weekly meetings during 2022-23 (in November, December, February and March), Student of the Month (SoM) Awards will be presented for Chief Sealth Int’l High, Summit Atlas High, and West Seattle High. For each school, a counselor introduces the Awardee, the Awardee presents a personalized bio-sketch, and Rotarians have a brief Q&A opportunity.

Each Awardee receives $100, an Award Certificate, and the opportunity to be their school’s Student of the Year (SoY) Awardee, chosen in early April by their school from among the four SoMs. In late April, from among these three school SoYs, the Youth Services Committee of West Seattle Rotary will choose one overall West Seattle Rotary SoY.That overall SoY winner will receive a $6,000 scholarship. Each of the two runners-up will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Students in West Seattle’s two alternative high school programs, South Seattle College – Career Link and Southwest Youth & Family Services – GED Prep, do not progress in a traditional four-year pathway of Freshman -> Sophomore -> Junior -> Senior -> High School Graduation -> College Admission. Working with administrators in each of these two alternative high schools, West Seattle Rotary designed customized programs that work for them.

For South Seattle College – Career Link, there are no SoM and one SoY is chosen in the Fall from students who obtained their high school diploma and matriculated to South Seattle College during the prior Summer.

For Southwest Youth & Family Services – GED Prep, there are two Students of the Semester (SoS), one each in the Winter and Spring. From those two, the Youth Services Committee will select the overall SoY, who will receive a $2,000 scholarship.