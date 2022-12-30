West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Happy Lemon replacing Vatsana’s Thai at Westwood Village

December 30, 2022 2:10 pm
4 COMMENTS
A city permit filing says the international tea-shop chain Happy Lemon is moving into the Westwood Village space long occupied by Vatsana’s Thai Restaurant. Before we could follow up on that discovery, we learned the restaurant has apparently already closed. A reader says a Vatsana’s staff member reported that employees were told on Christmas Eve. We went over yesterday and found only this note on the door:

We went back today to check again and the restaurant remains locked, with workers inside who appear to be dismantling fixtures. We sent inquiries both to the posted email address and to Happy Lemon corporate HQ; our note to the former just got a reply promising a “reply in the near future.” Meantime, Happy Lemon’s website says it has more than 2,000 locations in 20+ countries, with 14 in the Puget Sound metro area, nearest ones in Columbia City, South Lake Union, U-District, and Tukwila. Happy Lemon’s menu shows tea drinks featuring a variety of ingredients from boba to salted cheese, plus smoothies. This will be the second international tea chain to open in West Seattle, after Sharetea‘s Jefferson Square arrival a year and a half ago.

4 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Happy Lemon replacing Vatsana's Thai at Westwood Village"

  • Jim P. December 30, 2022 (2:24 pm)
    Well, drat.  That was a decent place to grab some Pad Thai.Westwood is running out of actual sit down restaurants.

  • Matt December 30, 2022 (2:27 pm)
    WHAT! Vatsanas is gone!? I loved that place! Do we know why they closed?

  • miws December 30, 2022 (2:54 pm)
    That’s sad about Vatsana. I don’t recall if I ever made it in there, but had meant to, having walked by there many times over the years. (I used to visit Toshi’s monthly pre-pandemic). I do have to say, though, It’s nice that they have a notice on how to get refunds for their gift certificates, as a common complaint when a restaurant/other business suddenly closes down is that people have gift cards, and no way to get them refunded… —Mike  

  • K December 30, 2022 (3:00 pm)
    Young’s Restaurant on 16th in White Center has AMAZING Thai food, for those looking for local sit-down Thai.  :)

