WEST SEATTLE SNOW? Winter Weather Advisory alert for Tuesday pm-Wednesday am

(Snow on the Olympics, photographed from West Seattle on Sunday by Chris Frankovich)

We’ve been talking about a looming chance of snow for days – and now the National Weather Service has issued an alert saying it’s likely: The NWS has our area under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1 pm Tuesday and continuing through 10 am Wednesday. From the alert: “Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. … Snow accumulation likely over the higher hills of the area during heavy showers Tuesday afternoon. Greater chance of snow accumulations during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.” However, the NWS forecast discussion notes, “There is a lot of variability with this system and precipitation amount is going to be very dependent on location, elevation, and timing. … With this type of set up, the forecast is still very variable and is going to change all the way up to the event.”