WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Drive-up turkeys Saturday; totals from last weekend’s Beer Church Turkey Bowl; how you can help, pre-Thanksgiving

Three notes from the West Seattle Food Bank:

(WSB photo from 2021 WSFB turkey distribution at SSC)

DRIVE-UP TURKEYS: This Saturday (November 19th), you have two options for a free turkey if you need one. In addition to the Eastridge Church giveaway, the WSFB is distributing 500 turkeys and grocery boxes with fresh produce – while they last – at a drive-up/ride-up event in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-1 pm. Available to all, not just current WSFB clients. If you need a turkey but can’t go there on Saturday, they’ll also be available at WSFB HQ noon-7 pm next Monday (November 21) and 10 am-2 pm next Tuesday and Wednesday (November 22-23).

BEER CHURCH TURKEY BOWL TOTALS: This past Saturday night, we reported on the return of a 20+-year pre-holiday tradition, the Beer Church Turkey Bowl, which raises money and collects food for WSFB. Today, we have the totals:

Pounds of food: 1,039 pounds

Raffle Sales & In Person Donations: $4,730

Lane Sale Proceeds after paying West Seattle Bowl: $3,196

Total Funds Raised: $7,926

WSFB sends a hearty public thanks to the Beer Church, which is the philanthropic arm of the West Seattleite-published Washington Beer Blog.

HOW YOU CAN HELP NOW: We asked what WSFB needs pre-Thanksgiving. Here’s the list from WSFB’s Breanna Bushaw:

– Dry Stuffing Mix

– Gravy (jar or dry)

– Canned Vegetables

– Canned Cranberries

– Instant Potatoes

– Crispy Fried Onions

– Pie or dessert

The WSFB HQ is on the southeast corner of 35th/Morgan. You’ll also find donation bins at other locations, including many local grocery stores.