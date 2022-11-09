West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Search for armed robbers

November 9, 2022 8:01 pm
Police are searching in Highland Park for three people who are suspects in an armed robbery. K-9 is already involved in the search, and the Guardian One helicopter is expected to join the search, so you might hear it soon over eastern West Seattle. The suspects were last seen in an alley north of Fire Station 11 at 16th SW and SW Holden. Per an exchange between officers and the helicopter deputies, the suspects might be linked to other robberies outside Seattle. The one who is reported to have had a gun is described as Hispanic, male, black clothing, red gaiter-style face mask. No other details yet.

  • Liz November 9, 2022 (8:10 pm)
    Yep, I hear Guardian 1. You were my first go- to for info, and you did not disappoint! 

  • JG November 9, 2022 (8:15 pm)
    Guardian one over our house now on SW Othello between 16th and 12th. 

