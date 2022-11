9:30 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are using a K-9 right now to search for a suspect in South Admiral – (update) This started with a robbery call at Admiral Safeway; police say a store employee was threatened with a knife and assaulted. Police are currently in the 47th/Lander vicinity. Updates to come.

9:46 PM: Police are on other nearby streets too as the search continues.

10:11 PM: No change in the situation.