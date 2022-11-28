WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sneak peek at Menashes’ almost-ready display

In the second week of putting up West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, the Menashe family estimates they’re about 80 percent done. Thursday night (December 1st) is still the planned official first night, but we got a partial preview tonight just after sunset.

Most of the decorations that were waiting in the back yard when we visited last week are now in place.

But some of the signature features are yet to be set up – like the train. You can see the full display starting Friday night at 5605 Beach Drive SW.

P.S. We’re showcasing Christmas lights nightly through the season as usual – and while we’ll be out scouting when we can, your tips (and photos if available) are much appreciated – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!