11:02 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a house in the 3200 block of 47th SW [vicinity map]. First crews on scene are reporting “light smoke” visible from outside. Updates to come.

11:07 AM: It’s a kitchen fire, firefighters tell dispatch, so they’re downsizing the response.

11:10 AM: Firefighters subsequently told dispatch that the fire did not extend beyond the kitchen and that it’s out.