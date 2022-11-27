Miss candy from See’s? Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team fundraiser has it

Last holiday season, See’s Candies had a pop-up shop in West Seattle. That’s gone but if you’re interested in See’s for someone on your gift list – and/or yourself – here’s a student fundraiser:

Want to help support a great group of kids? The Chief Sealth International High School Mock Trial team is selling See’s Candies for their winter fundraiser.

You can order through this form and pick up at Chief Sealth or pay a small ($5) fee for contactless delivery within West Seattle: tinyurl.com/csmtsees

If you’re out of town or prefer to have your order shipped directly you can order here: tinyurl.com/csmtcandy22

Orders are due 11/30, and will be available for delivery and/or pickup by 12/10.

If chocolate isn’t your thing but you’d like to make a direct donation, you can do so here: tinyurl.com/csmtdonate

Thank you for supporting a great group of students!

Questions? Contact Rebecca Neil at RLNeil@seattleschools.org