District 1 Community Network and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Seine fishing off Alki Point, photographed Tuesday by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH PARK GRAFFITI CLEANUP: They would love to see West Seattle neighbors join in! 1-3 pm, at Duwamish Waterway Park.

The Community Service Officers in collaboration with South Park community organizations are working to build a graffiti abatement program. Our hope is to create more awareness and empower residents and local businesses to reclaim their neighborhood, and have a more immediate, safe, and effective response to remove graffiti tagging around the neighborhood. Our graffiti clean-up kickoff is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2nd, from 1-3 PM. Meeting location will be at the Duwamish Waterway Park, 7900 10th Ave. S. All are welcome to volunteer, paint and mingle with the community. Link for sign-up and more info: forms.office.com/g/uwJFPjN3Qz

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: This coalition of community advocates for West Seattle and South Park meets online at 7 pm, all welcome. Guests are scheduled from the Port of Seattle/Northwest Seaport Alliance to talk/answer questions about Terminal 5, among other issues. Video/call-in info is in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

