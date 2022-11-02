CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: New info about Alki shooting investigation

(Monday night photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Two nights after two people were shot on Alki, we have a bit of new information. This emerged at the District 1 Community Network meeting tonight, which – as we mentioned in last night’s followup – usually has a Southwest Precinct leadership representative in attendance. Tonight it was night-shift commander Lt. Nathan Shopay, who was asked about the investigation by a D1CN attendee. To the question of whether the shooting was indeed random, as preliminary information indicated on Monday night, Lt. Shopay said it still seems to be that way, and might even have been a case of someone else being targeted and the shooters missing their mark. There was “another group” in the area at the time, and that group “ran away” once the shooting started, he said. He also noted that the two victims were apparently there because they were “Pokémon-hunting.” Still no information on how the victims are doing. (The rest of the D1CN meeting focused mostly on port issues, and we’ll have that report separately tomorrow.)