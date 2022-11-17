BIZNOTES: Two West Seattle shops plan to close storefronts at year’s end

Two independent West Seattle retail shops have just announced their storefronts will close at year’s end – but in one case, that does NOT mean they’re going out of business.

VIRAGO GALLERY: After 10 years, proprietor Tracy Cilona has decided to go 100% online. In her announcement, she explains, “Deeper artist development and new professional and academic opportunity can only happen when I am free from the constraints of maintaining a full-time space. … My ambition was to create THE ONLY space in Seattle to amplify women and queer creatives and I have shared this space with some of the best and hardest-working people I have ever known. I want to take us MUCH further.” She plans to close that space at 4537 California SW in The Junction at year’s end. Virago is online at viragogallery.com.

SUPPLY CHAIN: After five years at 3830 California SW, proprietor Katie Meurk has announced her jewelry/accessories shop will close at year’s end. Her message for the community includes, “I humbly request that you continue to support artists, especially the women represented at Supply Chain, and small businesses in our community.” She notes that she will continue being involved with one of those – Current Coffee, the shop her family opened in February at 2206 California SW.

*Again – both Virago and Supply Chain are open through year’s end, so that means they’re there for your local holiday shopping.*