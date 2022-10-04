Zoning exceptions for new Alki Elementary? 10 more days to comment

(Rendering by Mahlum, from the info packet for proposed zoning ‘departures’)

The Alki Elementary rebuild is proposed with nine elements that would be zoning exceptions – formally known as “departures” – and the city is seeking community comment by October 14th on whether they should be approved. If you haven’t already commented but would like to, here’s the overview from the city, including how to comment:

The public is invited to share feedback regarding the development plans for Alki Elementary School located at 3010 59th Ave SW. The Seattle School District is requesting modifications (also known as “departures”) from City zoning regulations per Seattle Municipal Code, SMC 23.51B, and the Public School Departures Process, SMC 23.79.

1) Greater-than-allowed building height

2) Reduced vehicular parking quantity

3) Bus loading and unloading

4) New curb cut to service area without vehicular parking

5) Increased curb-cut width

6) Increased curb-cut flare

7) Reduced bicycle parking (long-term) quantity

8) Amended bicycle parking performance standards

9) Signage/changing-image sign

The school district has a detailed presentation of the modifications which you can view here.

Upon receiving your feedback, the comments will be shared with the Director of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. After review, the Director will provide their recommendations regarding the proposed departures to the Director of the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections for the final decision. Please submit your written comments by Friday, October 14 to:

Nelson Pesigan

E-mail: Nelson.Pesigan@seattle.gov

Mailing Address:

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

PO Box 94649

Seattle, WA 98124-4649

For additional information, visit our website or contact Nelson Pesigan at 206-684-0209.