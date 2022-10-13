YOU CAN HELP: Girls’ soccer program teaming with Dream Dinners for tournament-travel fundraising

Answer the question “what’s for dinner?” with Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) and serve up a win for a local youth soccer team! Here’s how:

The Girls (04/05) Highline Select Soccer team (families live in West Seattle and Normandy Park and most have been playing together for over 7 years) are working to earn money to offset the travel expenses of a Tournament in Phoenix in February 2023. The ladies already have had a car wash, garage sa,le and are working concessions at Seahawks games to earn money, and now have teamed with Dream Dinners to generate additional financial assistance.

Help Our Soccer Team Reach Our Fundraising Goals! How a DREAM DINNERS Fundraiser Works:

· For $60, select three delicious medium family-size meal kits (each kit serves 3).

· They DONATE $10 per order back to the HSA Select G04/05 TEAM. They will DONATE an additional 5% (up to $20) when you place an additional order of at least 3 meals. A cap of $20 for the additional order donation.

· Select a pick-up date from the links below and place your order. Swing by the store to pick up your meals on your day.

· Enjoy your nutritious pre-prepped meals on hectic nights and conquer ‘What’s for dinner?’.

Please click a Link to Browse Current Menu and Place Your Order TODAY for November pickup- Spaces fill quickly!

· Wednesday, November 9th – AT 5:30 PM – dreamdinners.com/session/944247

· Thursday, November 10th – AT 11 AM- dreamdinners.com/session/944248

· Saturday, November 12th – AT 9 AM – dreamdinners.com/session/944249

· Monday, November 14th – AT 10 AM – dreamdinners.com/session/944250