WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 25 notes

(Latest image from SDOT camera in the heart of The Junction)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:

AIR QUALITY ALERT: The National Weather Service has issued one for the region through Sunday night because of wildfire smoke.

ROAD WORK: This weekend’s West Seattle/South Park project list from SDOT:

As part of the Reconnect West Seattle Program, this weekend we will be implementing six Vision Zero projects, aimed to improve intersection visibility. Work is anticipated on Saturday and Sunday from 7 AM to 3 PM. We will be mostly working from the parking lane and will maintain traffic in all directions through these intersections. Please anticipate minor delays while traveling through the area. We will be painting and posting curb bulbs at the following locations: 2nd Ave SW and Olson Pl SW

35th Ave SW and SW Brandon St

8th Ave SW and SW Barton St

8th Ave S and S Rose St

8th Ave S and S Southern St

7th Ave S and S Donovan St

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: Now 8 am pickup ultimate games at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW) on Saturday mornings!

VACCINATION CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm, flu shots at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), and COVID shots are also available 10 am-2 pm – appointments not required.

WEST SEATTLE YARD/GARAGE SALES: Find today’s listings (or post yours!) in this section of the WSB Community Forums.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm brings your next chance to shop this twice-monthly market featuring produce and products primarily from BIPOC growers and makers. (9421 18th SW)

BLOCK DROP: Special 2-hour DIY cleanup opportunity at Delridge/Andover, 10 am-noon.

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 2nd week back from hiatus! 10:30 am in-person gathering in West Seattle, free but registration required; details in our calendar listing.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL CELEBRATION: Alums and families are invited to this 11 am-2 pm event. (10015 28th SW)

WATCH THE MARINERS’ 2ND PLAYOFF GAME: After their victory over Toronto in their first playoff game since 2001, the Mariners could win the best-of-three series with a win today. Here’s our list of West Seattle places watching the game:

The Bridge (6301 California SW)

Arthur’s (2311 California SW)

Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SWO

The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way)

The Admiral Pub (2306 California SW)

The Beer Junction (4511 California SW)

The Westy (7908 35th SW)

Prost West Seattle (3407 California SW)

Circa (2605 California SW)

West Wings (2329 California SW)

Christo’s on Alki (2508 Alki SW)

Locöl (7902 35th SW – new TV!)

Additions? Please comment below – thanks!

GREAT PUMPKIN SEARCH: The Fauntleroy Community Association‘s Great Pumpkin Search is set for 2-5 pm today – check in at the FCA table you’ll find in the heart of the Endolyne mini-business district (45th/Wildwood).

‘BIRD SIT’ AT ROXHILL PARK: 2-3:30 pm – drop by and talk with master birders, as explained in our calendar listing. (29th/Barton)

OKTOBERFEST X 2: Two places you can celebrate Oktoberfest today:

*At Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way), beer, food, and music, 2-6 pm.

*At Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), beer, food, music, games, 2-10 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki is closed for the rest of the month because it’s getting a new roof.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS POP-UP: Noon-1:30 pm, join in long-distance political activism at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

HERON’S NEST BENEFIT: 4-9 pm at The Heron’s Nest, enjoy dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, and more, benefiting the restoration/repatriation project at the site (4818 Puget Way SW) – tickets available here.

WELCOME PARTY: 4-8 pm, Rainier Hair Studio (5619 California SW; WSB sponsor) invites you to a “welcome to the neighborhood” party.

SIGGIE THE VINTAGE MAN: Performing 6-8 pm at Princess & The Bear Winery (309 S. Cloverdale).

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Jennie Mayer & Co. perform at 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Free, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with MID, Miss Prince, Laamb at The Skylark, doors at 7 pm, show at 8. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘SWIMMING WHILE DROWNING’: The current ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” continues the second week of its run, 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Queen Andrew Scott and VJ Lacefront host a night of drag, drinks, and dancing, 9 pm. (2306 California SW)

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!