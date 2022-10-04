Rainier Hair Studio: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Rainier Hair Studio. New WSB sponsors get an opportunity to tell you about themselves; here’s what Rainier Hair Studio wants you to know:

Rainier Hair Studio has finally opened its doors after stepping into the former Illusions space at 5619 California SW. Rainier is a non-gender studio that focuses on inclusion and community. Megan. the owner, grew up in West Seattle and her son currently attends West Seattle High School. She has been in the industry for 20+ years, doing everything from festivals to weddings to skin fades, and excels with the little ones.

Her passion in the new studio is to provide a space of growth and support for her staff, along with giving back to the community and creating a space where everyone is guaranteed a quality hair service in a welcoming environment. That includes providing a safe space for clients, be it getting your hair cut in a private room or just our caring nature – stylists who listen, specialize, and care. Megan says, “The thing that I learned with COVID (restrictions) is how much I connected with my clients and their families and now I plan to honor that in the new space. so that anyone who walks in the doors feels comfortable, from the 2-year-old’s first cut to grandma’s 100th cut and everyone in between. I always say a stranger is just a friend you haven’t met yet and carry that vibe into my client experience.” Rainier Hair Studio also will give back to the community, affiliating with The Beyond Project, which focuses on connecting stylists to the volunteer opportunities that speak to their heart, starting with an event working with the foster community.

Rainier Hair Studio has three extremely talented artists joining the shop: Katherine, previously at Cutz, who specializes in curls and dimensional blondes; Crystal, previously at Rudy’s, who specializes in short cuts; and Marjory from Babalouise, who is a vivid color master. Come check out the space for yourself and meet the new crew , Saturday, October 8th, from 4 pm-8 pm – they will be doing a “welcome to the neighborhood” party and look forward to seeing you. You can also book at rainierhairstudio.com if you’re ready today.

