WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 23 events and notes

(Photo sent by Al)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, our Halloween Guide, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 9:30-11:30 am, “join us for an informative event and get to know Holy Rosary.” The school is at 42nd/Genesee. Registration requested before you go to the open house.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP, DAY 1: 10 am-5 pm at the VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), it’s the first day of your chance to get geared up for the snow-sports season ahead – skis, boards, apparel, accessories. Presented by Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor).

CONNECTING TO LONGFELLOW CREEK: Visit and learn more about this salmon-bearing stream that runs the length of eastern West Seattle, 10 am-noon at Dragonfly Pavilion (4111 26th SW). Drop in any time, and/or join a guided walk at 11 am.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, it’s your next chance to get fresh produce and other food at this twice-monthly market (9421 18th SW) centered on BIPOC farmers and makers.

COVID VACCINATION CLINIC: 10 am-2 pm, pop-up clinic at the South Delridge Farmers’ Market (9421 18th SW).

TLC FOR NANTES PARK: Join the Seattle Nantes Sister City Association in some fall help for the pocket park in west Admiral, 10 am-2 pm or whatever time you can spare, as explained in our calendar listing. (5062 SW Admiral Way)

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE WRITING GROUP CANCELED TODAY: The group won’t meet today because of illness.

WORK, PLAY, & ACTUAL HAPPINESS: A “journaling & discussion event for women balancing a lot and feeling it all” at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am, $20 tickets available here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

1ST ANNIVERSARY AT GOOD SISTER: 12:30-5 pm, visit Good Sister (5901 California SW) for its first-anniversary sale.

4TH ANNIVERSARY AT SEATTLE YARN: 3-5 pm, celebrate 4 years – and, belatedly, the bridge reopening – at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW), with cake.

10TH ANNIVERSARY AT VIRAGO: 3-8 pm, join Virago Gallery in The Junction (4537 California SW) for its 10th anniversary party, including treats and discounts.

2 AERIAL/POLE-DANCING SHOWS: 5:30 and 8 pm performances of “Our Villain Era” by Ascendance Pole & Aerial Arts at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), ticket links and more here.

MAGIC: Free family magic show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 6:30 pm performance added after 8 pm booked up. Reservations required; see our calendar listing for how to checl if spots are left.

MONKEYPOX VACCINATION EVENT: 7-10 pm at Arthur’s in The Admiral District (2311 California SW), all who meet the eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccine are welcome to this walk-in clinic – no appointment necessary. First or second shot can be administered.

‘NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’: 7 pm-10 pm, second weekend for this Halloween haunt. (4544 51st Place SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with West Seattle’s own Wartux plus Wasabi Samba and Violent Beauregard at The Skylark, doors at 7 pm, show at 8. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘SWIMMING WHILE DROWNING’: The current ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) play “Swimming While Drowning” has its second-to-last performance at 7:30 pm curtain. Tickets are available online.

GATEWOOD HALLOWEEN SHOW: 7:30 and 8 pm at 37th and Austin, as shown in our calendar listing.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Join Queen Andrew and VJ Lacefront for drag, drinks, and dancing, starting at 9 pm. (2306 California SW)

DRAG SHOW AT BOX BAR: “Out at the Box: Frights and Delights” drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 9:30 pm, no cover (performer tips encouraged).

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!