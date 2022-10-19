VACCINATION: Monkeypox clinic in Admiral this Saturday

Just got word of another vaccination event in West Seattle this weekend. This one is offering the monkeypox vaccine to those who meet current eligibility criteria, and COVID boosters too. It’s happening at Arthur’s (2311 California SW) 7-10 pm Saturday (October 22). Arthur’s proprietor Rebecca Rice explains, “With the difficulty of finding a COVID booster, combined with the stress and fear in our community surrounding Monkeypox, representatives from King County Public health approached us to organize a safe and private space for vaccinating. This Saturday, we will open our doors to anyone seeking the Monkeypox vaccine. Along with this opportunity, Alki Beach Pride has partnered us with our local Safeway pharmacy to offer Covid boosters to those who choose to receive them. We are really hoping to see a great turnout and have worked diligently with the Admiral Pub, Alki Beach Pride, and King County Public Health to provide a space for individuals that is safe and welcoming.” No appointment needed – just show up. If you can’t get to this, watch here for other vaccination events.